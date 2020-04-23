ACP attached to DGP office

Mancherial Assistant Commissioner of Police Ch. Laxmi Narayana was on Thursday temporarily attached to DGP office in Hyderabad following an inquiry into a permission given to an applicant to blow siren for prayers.

An applicant had sought permission on April 21 on which the ACP scribbled, permitted, and signed it. The applicant subsequently uploaded the 'permit' in social media and on social messaging platform. The upload went viral and it reached the Director General of Police M. Mahender Reddy, who ordered an inquiry.

The officer in question was not authorised to issue such permission and violated the lockdown regulations. The inquiry also revealed that he failed to seek clear instructions from his higher ups with regard to permitting the use of siren in a place of worship.