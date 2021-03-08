Woman doused with petrol, set on fire

In a shocking incident, a man is reported to have doused a woman with petrol and set her on fire at Gadipeddapur village in Alladurg mandal in the wee hours of Monday. She was injured seriously and was shifted to Osmania General Hospital for treatment. Her condition is reported to be serious.
According to Alladurg Sub-Inspector A. Mohan Reddy, the woman from Malkapur tanda in Tekmal mandal had gone to Jogipet market on Sunday and did not return even at night. On Monday morning the villagers received information that a woman was found in an unconscious state at the Gadipeddapur Gandhi statue with burn injuries and rushed there and identified her. They shifted her to Osmania General Hospital in Hyderabad for treatment.
Earlier, it was suspected that the woman was attacked with acid. Superintendent of Police Chandan Depethi has confirmed that the victim was doused with petrol and set fire by a man.
Alladurg police registered a case and started investigation. They have collected data of phone calls to her. Police are also trying to find out the reasons behind the attack. They suspect the victim may have been acquainted with the attacker.
