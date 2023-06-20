Acharya Gopi to be conferred with first Prof. Jayashankar Award

June 20, 2023 07:40 am | Updated 07:40 am IST - HYDERABAD

Eminent poet, literary critic and Sahitya Akademi Award recipient Acharya N. Gopi has been selected for Prof. Kothapalli Jayashankar Award instituted by Bharat Jagruthi, a cultural organisation and extended arm of Bharat Rashtra Samithi. The award would be presented to Acharya Gopi at an event to be organised at Telangana Saraswatha Parishath in Abids on June 21. According to a statement issued by Bharat Jagruthi, the award has been instituted earlier this year for honouring the littérateurs every year.

Acharya Gopi has so far penned 56 books including 26 compilations of poems, 7 compilations of essays, 5 translations and 3 research books. His books were translated to several Indian languages as also into foreign languages such as German, Persian, Russian and others. He worked as the Vice-Chancellor of Telugu University and acted as the in-charge V-C of Kakatiya and Dravida Universities in the past. He was born on June 25, 1948 at Bhongir in the erstwhile Nalgonda district and pursued higher education in literature in Osmania University.