ACE bags top GATE ranks in Telugu states

Candidates trained by the Ace Engineering Academy did exceedingly well in the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) results with some of them from Andhra Pradesh and Telangana bagging all India first ranks in different streams.

Pramod from Tadipatri in Andhra Pradesh secured first rank in Electronics and Communication Engineering and Sudheer Kovur got the first rank in Mechanical Engineering, while Naveen Thaduri from Karimnagar in Telangana bagged the top place in Information Technology stream.

Other rankers include Sree Kalyani from Secunderabad (2nd rank in ECE), Ravi Teja from Vijayawada (3rd rank in Electrical Engineering), Sarfraj Nawaz from Hyderabad (4th in EE), Likhita Sai from Visakhapatnam (6th rank in Electronics Engineering), Rajasekhar Reddy from Nellore (6th rank in EE), Ramesh from Medak (6th rank in Information Technology), Meghashyam from Karimnagar (6th rank in Computer Science) and Anand Uppada from Kadapa (9th rank in EC).

A statement from the academy said that its students across the country bagged top ranks and they can be attributed to elements like distinctive syllabus, qualified faculty, comprehensive test series, ‘Student First’ approach and proactive and proven competitive exam study.