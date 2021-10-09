Accused nabbed by Rajasthan police found dead in hotel room

Victim ‘cheated’ employer of ₹7 lakh

A person who was in the custody of a police team from Rajasthan was found dead in a hotel room where the team had checked in near Nampally railway station before departing to their State with the accused.

The victim, Ramesh Reddy, 40, ended his life by hanging himself from a shower rod. He was accused of cheating his employer of ₹7 lakh and a case was registered against him at Vaishali Nagar police station in Jaipur.

According to Nampally police, ASI Deep Singh and two constables Heeralal and Pradeep Singh Rathode, came to the city on Thursday morning after getting specific information about their absconding accused. With the help of Rachakonda police, they nabbed Reddy at Meerpet and took him to the lodge around 7.30 p.m.

As they could not get flight tickets to Jaipur on Thursday, the police officers planned to go by train the next day and stayed in the lodge. On Friday at 5.30 a.m., when Reddy went to attend nature’s call and did not come out of the room’s bathroom despite repeated knocks, the officers broke open the door and found him in a shocking state.

Soon, they alerted the hotel staff and informed Nampally police about incident. “No foul play is suspected. It is a clear case of suicide,” said an officer.

However, the officer said that the Rajasthan police did not have transit warrant to arrest and take Reddy from Hyderabad, but sought help of Rachakonda police.

(Roshni - Suicide prevention helpline: +914066202000)