Accused in ragging case moves HC for anticipatory bail

November 16, 2022 11:12 pm | Updated 11:12 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Special Correspondent

A Child in Conflict with Law (CCL), who was among the 10 students accused of ragging in ICFAI Business School (IBS) at Shankarpally, moved Telangana High Court seeking anticipatory bail on Tuesday.

ADVERTISEMENT

Justice K. Surender of the High Court, after hearing the plea filed by the CCL’s mother, directed the Shankarpally police of Cyberabad to explain their stand on the matter. Government counsel concerned was directed to secure instructions over the criminal petition.

Trending

  1. Ever wondered why no complaints of potholes, flooding in Electronics City in Bengaluru
  2. U.K. and India to launch a Young Professionals Exchange in 2023: Downing Street
  3. Alert KSRTC conductor helps catch two thieves who booked tickets in Airavata Club Class bus to repeat crime after four months
  4. Gurugram consumer forum orders ban on 11 foreign breed dogs, asks MCG to take registered pets into custody
  5. ‘Joyland’: Pakistan PM orders review of ban on Oscar-entry movie, reveals aide

Recently, the Shankarpally police filed a First Information Report against 10 students after a student of IBS at Shankarpally lodged a complaint alleging that he was ragged and assaulted by some seniors. Based on the complaint of the first-year student of BBA-LLB program, the police invoked sections 307 (attempt to murder), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 342 (wrongful confinement), 450 (trespass) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of Indian Penal Code against the accused.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Provisions of the Prohibition of Ragging Act too were invoked in the case. Five of them were already arrested. The CCL’s mother sought bail for her minor son in the event of his arrest by the police.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US