Accused in ragging case moves HC for anticipatory bail

November 16, 2022 11:12 pm | Updated 11:12 pm IST - HYDERABAD

A Child in Conflict with Law (CCL), who was among the 10 students accused of ragging in ICFAI Business School (IBS) at Shankarpally, moved Telangana High Court seeking anticipatory bail on Tuesday.

Justice K. Surender of the High Court, after hearing the plea filed by the CCL’s mother, directed the Shankarpally police of Cyberabad to explain their stand on the matter. Government counsel concerned was directed to secure instructions over the criminal petition.

Recently, the Shankarpally police filed a First Information Report against 10 students after a student of IBS at Shankarpally lodged a complaint alleging that he was ragged and assaulted by some seniors. Based on the complaint of the first-year student of BBA-LLB program, the police invoked sections 307 (attempt to murder), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 342 (wrongful confinement), 450 (trespass) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of Indian Penal Code against the accused.

Provisions of the Prohibition of Ragging Act too were invoked in the case. Five of them were already arrested. The CCL’s mother sought bail for her minor son in the event of his arrest by the police.