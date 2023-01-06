Accused in morphing case picked up

January 06, 2023 10:59 pm | Updated 10:59 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Ghatkesar police and the cybercrime wing investigating the case of morphed pictures of B. Tech students of a private engineering college in its limits, have reportedly picked the main accused, Mr. Pradeep, in Vijayawada on Friday.

Sources said the police would officially disclose the modus operandi and full details of the case on Saturday.

According to information, several aggrieved female students had approached the police and complained about a person morphing their WhatsApp display pictures and circulating them in various groups.

It was reported that Pradeep along with his two other associates allegedly morphed pictures and also gained unauthorised access into mobile phones of some female students. They also allegedly threatened them of circulating the pictures on various portals if they approached the police.

The Ghatkesar police have already pressed charges under the IPC along with provisions of the IT Act against the accused persons. An investigation is under way.