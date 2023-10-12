Accused in LPG scam nabbed after 26 years

October 12, 2023 11:30 pm | Updated 11:30 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Special Execution Team of Telangana CID arrested an inter-State accused involved in a 26-year-old cheating case.

Officials said that the accused absconded after collecting ₹1.22 crore from May 1994 to August 1995 on the pretext of supplying LPG cylinders to people in erstwhile Andhra Pradesh.

Ashok Biswal, 55, the then chairman of Jagmeetha Enterprises (LPG), was evading court proceedings for the last 26 years and has an absconding chargesheet filed against him. A case was booked against him by the CID in 1997.

The accused was hired as the distributor of LPG cylinders in erstwhile Andhra Pradesh and other States by Birla Blue Flames Ltd., which was located in Chandigarh. “Birla Blue Flames Ltd appointed Sharada Refrigerators Pvt Ltd in Allahabad as all India distributors for Birla LPG, which further established Jagmeetha Enterprises as distributors in AP and other States,” said the officials.

Jagmeetha Enterprises was located in Barman Building at Gunfoundry, Hyderabad, and later changed to Jagmeetha Enterprises (LPG) Pvt Ltd. The accused Ashok Biswal as the chairman and B.V. Rao as managing director collected ₹1,22,91,200 towards registration, security deposit and cylinder lease from May 1994 to August 1995. After collecting money through dealers, they closed their offices and absconded without supplying LPG cylinders.

On October 10, the CID officials nabbed the accused on the basis of a non-bailable warrant (NBW) at Rajendranagar of Madhupatna in Cuttack, Odisha, and was brought to Hyderabad.

