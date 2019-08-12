Accused in gang rape of teenager arrested

Investigators found injuries on the body of the 14-year-old girl, who was driven to suicide after being gang raped, in Hanmakonda area of the district.

One of the accused Tirupathi admitted to his interrogators that the injuries were caused by him while violating her, Warangal police officials probing the sensational case said. “Two persons had seen Tirupathi and the juvenile coming to the girl’s home and taking her away on a bike. We have recorded statement of the two eye witnesses,” said the investigators.

While Tirupathi and a juvenile, who were detained on charge of raping the girl and compelling her to end her life were presented before a magistrate, forensic experts collected vaginal swabs of the victim. Investigators said they were collecting scientific and other material evidence to prove the accused guilty and secure punishment to them.

Investigation Officer and ACP Ch Sridhar said the accused were arrested and cases under Sections IPC 306, 376DA, 506 and Section 5g (R/W) of POCSO Act 2018 were registered.

The victim’s family demanded that the government set up a fast track court to ensure speedy justice is delivered akin to the case where K. Praveen was sentenced to death for raping and murdering a nine-month-old infant. Social activists and NGOs appealed to the State government to constitute an expert committee to suggest measures to prevent atrocities on women. They demanded that the police should ensure that the culprits get the death penalty under the revised POCSO (Protection of Children from Sexual Offences) Act on accused. They staged a protest at Bheemaram check post.

On Monday, Panchayat Raj Minister Errabelli Dayakar Rao and Warangal West MLA D Vinay Bhaskar visited the bereaved family and promised suitable punishment to the accused.