Telangana

Accused in Dalit youth’s murder found dead in Hyderabad

An exterior of the Arya Vyshya Bhavan where Pranay murder accused Maruthi Rao was found dead in Hyderabad on March 8, 2020.

An exterior of the Arya Vyshya Bhavan where Pranay murder accused Maruthi Rao was found dead in Hyderabad on March 8, 2020.   | Photo Credit: Abhinay Deshpande

In 2018, Maruthi Rao allegedly hired assassins to kill Pranay who married his daughter

Tirunagaru Maruthi Rao, the prime accused in the ‘honour killing’ of a Dalit youth P. Pranay Kumar in Miryalguda of Telangana, was found dead in a room at Arya Vyshya Bhavan in Khairathabad here on Sunday morning.

Top officials in the police department suspect Mr. Rao committed suicide by consuming poison.

Also read: Pranay murder: Maruthi Rao, other accused get bail

“We suspect, he resorted to the extreme step by consuming poison. However, the exact reason will be known only after the autopsy,” the officer told The Hindu.

Mr. Rao is a well-known businessman in Miryalguda. His daughter Amruthavarshini had married the 24-year-old Pranay against his wishes, and he allegedly hired assassins to kill Pranay in 2018 .

Also read: ‘My father, uncle hatched my husband’s murder’

The accused, who was out on bail for the past few months, came to Hyderabad on Saturday evening to meet his advocate.

However, on Sunday morning when he did not respond to the repeated knocks, Mr. Rao’s driver Rajesh with the help of Arya Vyshya Bhavan staff broke open the room door on the third floor of the building and found his employer. Police rushed to the spot and shifted the body to Osmania General Hospital.

A note purportedly left behind by Mr. Rao stated, ‘Talli Amrutha, maa degariki velipoo’ (Dear Amrutha go and stay with your mother).

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Related Topics
Telangana
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Mar 8, 2020 10:42:12 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/telangana/accused-in-dalit-youths-murder-found-dead-in-hyderabad/article31014341.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY