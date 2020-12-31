Accused in cash-for-vote scam submits affidavit before ED

Jerusalem Matthaiah

GUNTUR

31 December 2020 23:20 IST

Mathaiah names Naidu, Revanth as those who offered money

Mathaiah Jerusalem, an accused in the cash-for-vote scam, has submitted an affidavit to the Enforcement Directorate in which he reportedly named Telugu Desam Party national president N. Chandrababu Naidu and Telangana Congress leader Revanth Reddy as the key persons who offered to give money to MLA Elvis Stephenson to cast his vote in favour of Vem Narender Reddy in the MLC election held in 2015. The Enforcement Directorate recorded his statement on December 28, 2020.

In a signed statement, Mr. Mathaiah, an independent pastor, reportedly said that he was told by R. Jimmy Babu, a TDP leader, that Mr. Naidu and Mr. Revanth Reddy wanted to have a confidential meeting with him on June 1, 2015, and later, he met both of them in a room behind the stage, where Mr. Revanth Reddy, in the presence of Mr. Naidu, asked him to convince Mr. Stephenson to cast his vote in favour of Mr. Narendra Reddy in the Council election. Mr. Revanth Reddy also told him that if Stevenson cast his vote in favour of Mr. Narender Reddy, he would be paid ₹5 crore, and if he abstains from voting, he would be paid ₹3 crore, he claimed.

When he conveyed the offer to Mr. Stevenson, the latter laughed it off. Later, he also met S. Anthony to convince Stevenson, he said.

Later, an ACB trap was laid in which Mr. Revanth Reddy was seen offering ₹50 lakh to Mr. Stevenson. Harry Sebastian and Uday Simha were also seen in the video. An audio tape in which the former Chief Minister was found speaking to Mr. Stevenson was also leaked to the media.

A charge sheet was filed by the ACB in July 2015 in which the name of Mr. Naidu was mentioned, but the latter was not named as accused.