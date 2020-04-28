Accuracy of tests more in Telangana: Eatala

The dip in COVID-19 cases continued in Telangana as only six cases were detected on Tuesday and 42 people were discharged. The total number of cases in the State touched 1,009, of which 610 are active cases, 374 were discharged and 25 people have died. The six positive cases are from the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) limits.

Addressing a press conference on Tuesday evening, State Health Minister Eatala Rajender said that accuracy in detection of cases is higher in Telangana. During the press conference, he allotted significant time for reacting to the criticism from various sections of the society that less number of tests were being conducted in the State.

Since the past few days, people from various sections of society, including government doctors, have pointed out that less number of tests were being conducted in the State which could lead to delayed detection of cases. Comparison was drawn between number of tests conducted in Telangana and other States.

“The total number of tests conducted in India is 7,16,733 and 29,434 people tested positive. The percentage of positives (of total samples tested) is 4.1%. A total of 19,063 samples were tested in Telangana and 1,009 tested positive . So the percentage of positives is 5.3%. Our accuracy is more. The guidelines framed by Indian Council of Medical Research and Central government are effectively followed,” Mr Rajender said.

Reacting to comparison with neighbouring States where more number of tests are conducted, the Health Minister said that what matters is number of cases detected.

During the press conference, he cited two circulars issued by ICMR one of which was issued on April 17. According to the guidelines, tests have to be conducted on all symptomatic individuals who have undertaken international travel in the last 14 days, symptomatic contacts of laboratory confirmed cases, symptomatic health workers.