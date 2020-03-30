Account details of beneficiaries being verified

The State government has intensified efforts to credit the ₹ 1,500 cash assured to the white ration cardholders in their respective accounts.

Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao has announced that ₹ 1,500 each would be deposited into the accounts of the cardholders, along with 12 kg rice to each member of the cardholders’ families, enabling them to purchase other essentials. The government earmarked ₹ 1,100 crore towards distribution of 3.36 lakh metric tonne rice to 87.59 lakh families while ₹ 1,310 crore had been allotted for distribution of ₹ 1,500 cash each to families of cardholders.

The arrangements for distribution of rice had been completed, but the process for crediting cash into the accounts could not be started because of the unavailability of details of the accounts of the cardholders. The cards, forming part of the public distribution system, are all linked to the Aadhaar numbers of the holders, but there was no insistence on the submission of the account details in the past.

The government had therefore forwarded the Aadhaar details to the bankers asking them to submit details of accounts pertaining to the Aadhaar numbers. Senior officials said the banks had completed identification of the account details of all the cardholders and the list was said to be finetuned to avoid scope for mistakes.

“The list accounts will be submitted to the Finance department which will then credit the amount into the respective accounts,” a senior official told The Hindu. The process is expected to be completed in a day or two followed by crediting of the amount into the accounts.