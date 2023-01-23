‘Accord permission to Ambedkar statue’

January 23, 2023 07:52 pm | Updated 07:52 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Congress leaders have urged Chief Secretary Shanthi Kumari to accord permission to establish statue of BR Ambedkar at Panjagutta in the city.

Led by CLP leader Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka, they met the Chief Secretary at the Secretariat on Monday and submitted a memorandum in this regard. “The municipal staff have removed the state from the Panjagutta centre and kept it in the police station. It was not yet handed over to former MP V. Hanumantha Rao despite directions from the High Court. The statue must be established from where it was removed,” said Mr. Vikramarka after meeting the Chief Secretary. He also appealed the CS to hand over the statue immediately.

Former Minister D. Sridhar Babu said that it was unfortunate to have to move around the courts for the establishment of Ambedkar statue. He said that the government had admitted the mistake by suspending the staff who removed the statue.

Mr. Hanumantha Rao said that he would continue his fight till the statue of Ambedkar was established at the place from where it was removed.