Accolades for CSIR-NGRI scientists

October 11, 2023 12:48 pm | Updated 12:48 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

CSIR-National Geophysical Research Institute (NGRI)‘s chief scientist Prantik Mandal has been selected as a Fellow of Indian National Science Academy (INSA).

Dr. Mandal has made noteworthy contributions to earthquake seismology, especially intraplate earthquakes. He had played a significant role in the implementation of a seismic network consisting of 55 broadband seismographs and 20 strong motion accelerographs in the Uttarakhand Himalayan region. He has a total of 135 scientific research publications.

Another senior scientist C. Manikyamba has been selected for the “Women Scientist Award” by the Geological Society of India for 2023 for her pioneering geochemical studies on the Precambrian rocks of India in understanding the evolution of the Indian continental lithosphere, its mineral potential and origin and evolution of Archean biogeochemical processes, said a press release.

