Accidents during Ganesh immersion procession in Hyderabad claim five lives

September 29, 2023 09:51 pm | Updated 09:52 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The city witnessed five fatalities in connection with the Ganesh immersion processions since Thursday. According to the police the accidents were reported at the Sanjeevaiah Park stretch, Basheerbagh flyover, MG road and at Ibrahimpatnam between 5 a.m. of Thursday and 5 a.m. of Friday.

On Thursday morning around 5 a.m., two youngsters identified as Nandu Kumar and Dhruva Kumar, both aged 23, were heading towards Tank Bund from their residence in New Bowenpally when their bike was hit by a truck on the MG Road in Secunderabad. “They crashed into the lorry when they tried to overtake it from the left side on the MG Road. As they did not have their helmets on, they succumbed to severe injuries on the spot,” said the police.

On Thursday night at around 10 p.m., five-year-old A. Ayansh, was heading home with his parents on a bike when they rammed the vehicle into a lorry carrying Ganesh idols at Basheerbagh. “Ayansh’s father crashed the vehicle into the lorry allegedly due to the heavy lighting used in the vehicle. They said that they were unable to see the stretch and crashed the bike, killing Ayansh on the spot,” said the officials from the Saifabad police.

Around 1.45 a.m. on Friday, 14-year-old Ankila Sharanand died after he accidentally slipped off the trolley carrying a Ganesh idol in Ibrahimpatnam. “The procession was going from Cherlapatelguda village to a nearby local lake when the boy, accompanying his friends and family, accidentally slipped and fell off the vehicle,” said Inspector of Ibrahimpatnam Police Station G. Ramakrishna, adding that the boy was run over under the rear wheel of the vehicle and succumbed on the spot.

At Sanjeevaiah Park, 18-year-old Praveen was run over by a trolley carrying idols around 5 a.m. on Friday. Inspector of Secretariat Police D. Debora said that Praveen was with his friends on the trolley heading towards the Tank Bund when the mishap occurred. “They stopped the vehicle for the crowd on board to use the public washroom at around 5 a.m. However, Praveen slipped and fell while trying to climb back on the vehicle and the driver took off without noticing the boy, crushing him under the trolley,” explained the official.

Officials from the respective police stations have booked cases and shifted the bodies for post mortem examination. Further probe is underway.