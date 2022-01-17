Telangana

Accident victims were Bajrang Dal activists

The Vishwa Hindu Parishad of Telangana in a statement said the two victims in Sunday’s early morning accident at Dharmojigudem on the NH-65 (Hyderabad-Vijayawada), under Choutuppal police limits, were its Bajrang Dal activists.

As per the release, deceased Chandu from Malkajgiri and Prithvi from Jiyaguda, along with others, had gone in their SUV for gauraksha (cow protection).

While they were taking a U-turn, a speeding RTC bus rammed their vehicle, killing the two instantly, it said.

Other victims who sustained injuries were being treated at a hospital in Hyderabad.

VHP leaders Ramaraju, Bandari Ramesh and Subhash Chander condoled the bereaved families. They demanded a full investigation into the accident and for severe action against the bus driver for over-speeding, rash and negligent driving.


