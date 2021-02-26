Access practice papers for all exams from one App

An educational institute in the district has developed an app that has preparatory material for all exams from school to competitive examinations. The examinations are categorised into separate bundles for the convenience of the subscriber.
The single app developed by Calcus India, an educational institute based at Kishtareddypet in Ameenpur mandal, aims at helping those attending various examinations access preparatory material at one place. There is material for 1,324 types of examinations loaded in the App starting right from school level up to the competitive civil services examinations. One can prepare for NTSE, IIT, NEET Olympiads with the help of this App, According to M. Krishna, one of those dealing with business operations.
All the 1,324 types of examinations were divided into 25 bundles, each bundle consisting of relevant examinations like all railway examinations as single bundle, all police personnel recruitment in another bundle. The App of any bundle is available for ₹ 99 per year. If the app was purchased by a family, any one in the family from school to college-level can use the app. Similarly, about 8,600 school tests for different level students are also available in the App which can be accessed with Android phone or laptop from the Google Playstore. Calcus Educational Institute was founded by M. Vani Kumari in 2017.
