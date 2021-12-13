ACC opens Green Building Centre at Karimnagar

The Green Building Centre of the ACC at Cherlabutkur village in Karimnagar district.

To train personnel on sustainable construction practices

Cement producer ACC has established a Green Building Centre (GBC) in Karimnagar district.

The aim is to create a positive social, environmental and financial impact in developing cities, the company said. Located in Cherlabutkur village, the GBC will support Karimnagar, Warangal and its neighbouring rural areas. It will impart training to local manpower to produce various types of cement bricks using sustainable construction practices.

The GBCs will also support micro-entrepreneurs to make and distribute affordable cement-based home building components and pre-fabricated materials such as fly ash bricks, concrete blocks, tiles, pavers and sanitation units.

“ACC’s GBC business model benefits thousands of small scale construction workers by giving them employment and training,” MD and CEO Sridhar Balakrishnan said in a release on Monday.

The facility in Karimnagar has been equipped with high capacity curing chambers and a quality control laboratory. Mayor of Karimnagar Municipal Corporation Yadagiri Sunil Rao inaugurated the GBC in the presence of Chairman of Police Housing Corporation Koleti Damodar and head of GBC of ACC Danish Rashid, the company said.

ACC, which has 150 GBCs across the country, plans to set up over 275 such centres by the end of 2022.