GHMC section officer, assistant held in graft case

March 15, 2023 06:57 pm | Updated 06:57 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

The section officer of GHMC’s Rajendra Nagar circle, who was caught by the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) officials for allegedly demanding and accepting a bribe of ₹20,000 through her assistant, was convicted and sentenced to rigorous imprisonment for two years and fined ₹10,000 by the ACB court on Wednesday.

The court also convicted her assistant to undergo rigorous imprisonment for a period of six months and asked to pay a fine of ₹5,000.

ACB officials said that in November 2012, R. Rajasree, section officer/TPS of Circle-VI, Rajendra Nagar, GHMC, was caught abusing her official position for demanding and accepting the tainted currency of ₹20,000 as bribe through her private assistant, G. Sripathi, from complainant P. Praveen Kumar, for not issuing any further notice for construction of his building.

The accused duo was convicted on Wednesday by the Additional Special Judge for SPE and ACB cases.

