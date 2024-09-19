ACB traps Horticulture officer in Bhadradri Kothagudem

Sleuths of the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) on Wednesday (September 18, 2024) trapped Bhadradri Kothagudem District Horticulture and Sericulture officer K Suryanarayana while allegedly accepting a bribe of ₹1.14 lakh from a person for doing an official favour at the Collectorate in Kothagudem.

According to sources, a team headed by Khammam ACB DSP Y Ramesh laid a trap and caught the accused officer red-handed while receiving the bribe amount.

The accused officer allegedly demanded and accepted the bribe from the complainant for processing a file related to subsidy for drip irrigation system. The ACB officials have registered a case and further investigation is underway.

