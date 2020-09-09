ACB raid on Additional Collector, RDO and MRO

It was reported that the Additional Collector has reportedly demanded a bribe of ₹1.12 crore to issue no objection certificate to a farmer.

In a shocking development, the sleuths of Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) have conducted raids at the residence of Medak Additional Collector Nagesh and reportedly seized cash and some documents. The raids were conducted at Machavaram village in the outskirts of Medak town, at his residence at Hyderabad as well.

It was reported that the Additional Collector has reportedly demanded a bribe of ₹1.12 crore to issue no objection certificate for about 112 acres to a farmer from Chippalturthi village.

Raids were conducted by ACB DSPs Suryanarayana and Fayaz and six Circle Inspectors based on the complaint by the farmer. It was also informed that currency worth ₹1 lakh was seized by the ACB officials. Raids were conducted at 12 places linked to Mr. Nagesh.

The ACB officials have also conducted raids at the offices of Narsapur Revenue Divisional Officer Aruna Reddy and MRO Malathi and are questioning them. However, the ACB officials are yet to officially release the complete details.