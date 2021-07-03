ACB searches at Exhibition Society office

It was said the search was conducted on charges of irregularities in allotment of shops

The Anti-Corruption Bureau on Friday carried out searches at the office of Exhibition Society at Nampally.

It was said the search was conducted on charges of irregularities in allotment of shops during the annual All India Industrial Exhibition on the sprawling campus and misappropriation of funds.

The team questioned office bearers of the society and staff on transactions and verified records.

The search assumed significance in the context of expelled TRS minister Eatala Rajender holding the office of president of the society for six years. He resigned after expulsion from the Cabinet.

However, the society office bearers told the media that Mr. Rajender episode has nothing to do with the searches. They denied any irregularities in transactions as all activities of the society were transparent. Its accounts were audited every year. All the records are being shown to ACB officials.

This was the first time in the history of the over 80- year old society that an ACB raid was conducted on its premises.