ADVERTISEMENT

ACB nabs panchayat secretary, senior draftsman

Published - November 21, 2024 08:44 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) arrested panchayat secretary in Atmakur village of Sadashivpet mandal, Sangareddy, for demanding and accepting a bribe of ₹30,000.

ADVERTISEMENT

P. Sachin Kumar was caught red-handed while accepting ₹10,000, the first instalment of the bribe. After negotiations, the balance amount was reduced to ₹15,000. According to the ACB, Mr. Kumar during his stint as panchayat secretary of Ilapur village of Ameenpur mandal, demanded a bribe of ₹30,000 from a complainant for the allotment of a house number.

The tainted amount was recovered from the official and he was produced in the Special Court for SPE and ACB Cases in Hyderabad.

ADVERTISEMENT

Meanwhile, in another case, a senior draftsman working with the Assistant Director, Survey and Land Records office in Mahabubabad - Kalangi Jyothi Kshema Bai - was arrested by the ACB for demanding and accepting a bribe of ₹20,000. 

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

According to the ACB, the complainant had approached the official to get a Tippan record issued for land being purchased by them and their relatives in Gumuduru village in Mahabubabad.  The tainted amount was recovered from the official following the raid. She was produced in the Special Court for SPE and ACB in Warangal.

Investigation is underway in both the cases.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US