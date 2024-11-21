ACB nabs panchayat secretary, senior draftsman

The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) arrested panchayat secretary in Atmakur village of Sadashivpet mandal, Sangareddy, for demanding and accepting a bribe of ₹30,000.

P. Sachin Kumar was caught red-handed while accepting ₹10,000, the first instalment of the bribe. After negotiations, the balance amount was reduced to ₹15,000. According to the ACB, Mr. Kumar during his stint as panchayat secretary of Ilapur village of Ameenpur mandal, demanded a bribe of ₹30,000 from a complainant for the allotment of a house number.

The tainted amount was recovered from the official and he was produced in the Special Court for SPE and ACB Cases in Hyderabad.

Meanwhile, in another case, a senior draftsman working with the Assistant Director, Survey and Land Records office in Mahabubabad - Kalangi Jyothi Kshema Bai - was arrested by the ACB for demanding and accepting a bribe of ₹20,000.

According to the ACB, the complainant had approached the official to get a Tippan record issued for land being purchased by them and their relatives in Gumuduru village in Mahabubabad. The tainted amount was recovered from the official following the raid. She was produced in the Special Court for SPE and ACB in Warangal.

Investigation is underway in both the cases.