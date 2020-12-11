ACB finds unaccounted ₹10.5 lakh in officer’s chamber

Officer was on deputation to HMDA

Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) officials found an unaccounted sum of ₹10.5 lakh in the chamber of an officer on deputation with Hyderabad Growth Corridor Limited, a wing of Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA) on Friday.

The officer, a Deputy Conservator of Forest department holding Full Additional Charge of Urban Forestry Director, I. Prakash was in his chamber in the office at Nanakramguda when the ACB authorities conducted the surprise check. Along with the ₹10.5 lakh, the authorities also found ₹19,500 in the chamber.

Sources in the ACB said that the officer maintained that the money did not belong to him. Lot of pending files were also found in his chamber. Later, the ACB authorities searched his flat in Dhulapally and found another ₹5 lakh. The flat’s value was estimated around ₹30 lakh.

ACB authorities stumbled upon documents suggesting that Mr. Prakash owned a building with commercial space worth ₹1.15 crore in Khammam town. Searches are in progress. No case was registered against the officer when reports last came in.