Telangana

ACB finds unaccounted ₹10.5 lakh in officer’s chamber

Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) officials found an unaccounted sum of ₹10.5 lakh in the chamber of an officer on deputation with Hyderabad Growth Corridor Limited, a wing of Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA) on Friday.

The officer, a Deputy Conservator of Forest department holding Full Additional Charge of Urban Forestry Director, I. Prakash was in his chamber in the office at Nanakramguda when the ACB authorities conducted the surprise check. Along with the ₹10.5 lakh, the authorities also found ₹19,500 in the chamber.

Sources in the ACB said that the officer maintained that the money did not belong to him. Lot of pending files were also found in his chamber. Later, the ACB authorities searched his flat in Dhulapally and found another ₹5 lakh. The flat’s value was estimated around ₹30 lakh.

ACB authorities stumbled upon documents suggesting that Mr. Prakash owned a building with commercial space worth ₹1.15 crore in Khammam town. Searches are in progress. No case was registered against the officer when reports last came in.

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Dec 11, 2020 9:39:46 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/telangana/acb-finds-unaccounted-105-lakh-in-officers-chamber/article33309346.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY