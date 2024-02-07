ACB finds additional properties linked to arrested HMDA officer Siva Balakrishna

February 07, 2024 12:56 am | Updated 12:56 am IST - HYDERABAD

The officials from the Anti Corruption Bureau (ACB) found additional properties linked to the former planning officer, Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority, Siva Balakrishna. The eight-day custody of Balakrishna, 54, ends on February 7.

Officials probing the case said that additional benami properties in Puppalaguda and Nagole have surfaced during the questioning.

“Once we establish these links, we have plans to take his brother, Sunil Kumar, into custody for further probe into the benami properties,” said the officials. Lodged in Chanchalguda jail, Balakrishna is being questioned at the ACB headquarters in Banjara Hills during this court-ordered custody.

On January 24, the ACB officials seized ₹8.26 crore worth of properties following the raids at the residence of Siva Balakrishna and 16 other places.

Though the raids initially unearthed ₹99.60 lakh in cash, 1,988 grams of gold ornaments, six kilograms of silver ornaments, apart from documents relating to movable and immovable properties worth ₹5.96 crore, officials said that the market value of the movable and immovable properties will be much higher than the document value.

In an official release, ACB officials said that the accused acquired assets disproportionate to his known sources of income by indulging in corrupt practices and dubious means during his service. He was booked under Section 13(1)(b) and 13(2) of the Prevention of Corruption Act of 1988.

