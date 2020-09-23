ACB files illegal assets case against Malkajgiri ACP

Searches conducted at 25 places reveal disproportionate assets of ₹ 7 crore

Anti-Corruption Bureau officials on Wednesday registered a case against Assistant Commissioner of Police of Malkajgiri in Rachakonda commissionerate, Y. Narasimha Reddy, on the charge of amassing wealth illegally.

Simultaneous searches at different places in the State including his office and residence and houses of his relatives revealed that he acquired properties disproportionate to his known sources of income, ACB Deputy Director M. Ramana Kumar said. Searches, which were on till late in the night disclosed that he earned properties worth nearly ₹7.5 crore.

Market value of these assets was close to ₹70 crore, a statement from the ACB said. Teams of ACB officials carried out searches at 25 places in Hyderabad city, Warangal, Janagaon, Nalgonda and Karimnagar districts along with Anantapur of Andhra Pradesh on Wednesday.

It was found that he possessed 55 acres of agricultural land in Anantapur. Mr. Narasimha Reddy had four plots admeasuring 1,960 square yards near Cyber Towers in Madhapur. He had two other house plots, the ACB statement said.

A commercial building with ground plus three floors at Hafeezpet, and two houses were among his immovable properties. An amount of ₹15 lakh and documents suggesting that he had invested in real estate were also found.

The police officer’s two bank lockers are yet to be opened. A Sub-Inspector of 1991 batch, Y. Narasimha Reddy from Anantapur had mostly worked in and around Hyderabad. He was Inspector of Uppal, Miyapur and Begumpet police stations.