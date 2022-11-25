ACB court rejects police custody of accused in MLA poaching attempt case

November 25, 2022 09:24 am | Updated 09:25 am IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

Nanda Kumar, accused in poaching case, being produced before the Anti-Corruption Bureau court judge in Hyderabad. File photo | Photo Credit: PTI

The ACB Special Court here on Thursday rejected the petition filed by SIT officials seeking police custody of the three accused in TRS MLAs’ poaching attempt case.

Already, the SIT had taken custody of the accused Ramachandra Bharathi alias Satish Sharma, K. Nandu Kumar and D.P.S.K.V.N. Simhayaji for two days after they were remanded in judicial custody. The SIT wanted to question further the three accused.

However, the special court judge declined to permit the police custody of the accused for the second time.

