  1. EPaper
  2. Elections 2022
  3. Housing

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

ACB court rejects police custody of accused in MLA poaching attempt case

November 25, 2022 09:24 am | Updated 09:25 am IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau
Nanda Kumar, accused in poaching case, being produced before the Anti-Corruption Bureau court judge in Hyderabad. File photo

Nanda Kumar, accused in poaching case, being produced before the Anti-Corruption Bureau court judge in Hyderabad. File photo | Photo Credit: PTI

The ACB Special Court here on Thursday rejected the petition filed by SIT officials seeking police custody of the three accused in TRS MLAs’ poaching attempt case.

Already, the SIT had taken custody of the accused Ramachandra Bharathi alias Satish Sharma, K. Nandu Kumar and D.P.S.K.V.N. Simhayaji for two days after they were remanded in judicial custody. The SIT wanted to question further the three accused.

However, the special court judge declined to permit the police custody of the accused for the second time.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.