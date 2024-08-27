GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

ACB cautions govt. staffers on fake extortion calls

Updated - August 27, 2024 07:00 pm IST

Published - August 27, 2024 06:59 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) on Tuesday issued an advisory warning government employees over extortion calls being made by imposters claiming themselves as ACB officials.

“Some persons are indulging in making fake calls in the name of ACB officers, threatening public servants, and asking for money for not registering cases against them following complaints. The government employees should not believe in such calls and should not make payments to such fake callers,” the advisory read.  

In case employees receive any such calls, they have been advised to reach out to toll free helpline number – 1064 and also lodge a complaint at the nearest police station. In a recent case, the Warangal unit of the ACB is currently filing an FIR with local police and initiating an investigation.  

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.