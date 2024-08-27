ACB cautions govt. staffers on fake extortion calls

The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) on Tuesday issued an advisory warning government employees over extortion calls being made by imposters claiming themselves as ACB officials.

“Some persons are indulging in making fake calls in the name of ACB officers, threatening public servants, and asking for money for not registering cases against them following complaints. The government employees should not believe in such calls and should not make payments to such fake callers,” the advisory read.

In case employees receive any such calls, they have been advised to reach out to toll free helpline number – 1064 and also lodge a complaint at the nearest police station. In a recent case, the Warangal unit of the ACB is currently filing an FIR with local police and initiating an investigation.