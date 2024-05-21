ACB catches Kamalapur Tahsildar Madhavi red-handed while accepting bribe

Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) officials on Monday apprehended the Tahsildar and Joint Sub Registrar of Kamalapur mandal Palakurthy Madhavi while she was accepting a bribe of ₹5,000 from a farmer — Kasiraboina Gopal — residing in Kamalapur mandal, through Dharani operator Rakesh at the Tahsildhar’s office in Kamalapur, according to an ACB press release.

The bribe was demanded to process the registration of a 3.02 acre of land gifted to Mr. Gopal by his father. The amount was recovered from Rakesh, with a chemical test confirming the presence of the bribe on his right-hand fingers and the inner flap of his right-side back pocket, according to ACB DSP Sammaiah. Both individuals were arrested and produced before the Special Court for SPE & ACB cases cum III Additional District and Sessions Judge, Warangal.

