ACB books two Banjara Hills police officials, home guard

October 07, 2023 12:02 am | Updated 12:02 am IST - HYDERABAD

The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) on Friday booked Banjara Hills police station house officer, a sub-inspector and a home guard for criminal misconduct, for allegedly harassing a local businessman for mamool.

The officers even booked a false case against the businessman for failing to give the demanded mamool, a release from the ACB said on Friday.

SHO M. Narender, the main accused, earlier on June 18 had allegedly demanded a mamool of ₹4.5 lakh, at ₹1.5 lakh per month, from one Neela Rajeshwar Laxman Rao, managing partner of Rock Club Sky Lounge.

The officer later lowered the demand to ₹ 3lakh, “for not harassing and running the pub in his police station area.”

Home guard Sri Hari, accused three in the case, was the connecting link who called Mr. Rao several times over WhatsApp for the bribe. He even demanded a bribe of ₹10,000 for himself.

When Mr. Rao failed to arrange the bribe, officer Narender with the active assistance of his sub-inspector S. Naveen Reddy, booked a false case against him. On the intervening night of September 30 and October 1, following instructions, accused officer Reddy called Mr. Rao to meet outside the pub from where he was taken away in a police vehicle and detained at the police station for hours.

The ACB said it has carried out preliminary investigation into the case and booked the three accused officers for criminal misconduct. A full probe is underway.