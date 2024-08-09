ADVERTISEMENT

ACB attaches properties worth ₹6.07 crore of Nizamabad Municipal Corporation Revenue Officer

Published - August 09, 2024 08:09 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

 

The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) has attached movable and immovable assets worth ₹6.07 crore of a revenue officer in the Nizamabad Municipal Corporation.

According to the ACB, during a search carried out at the house of the officer, Dasari Narendar, following a case, ₹2.93 crore in cash; a bank balance of 1.10 crore in the name of his wife, mother and himself; 51 tolas of gold worth ₹6 lakh; and 17 immovable properties worth ₹1.98 crore were seized. Further searches are on, the ACB said. 

A case was registered against the official “for acquiring assets disproportionate to his known sources of income by indulging in corrupt practices and dubious means during his service”. The officer was arrested and produced before the special judge for SPE and ACB cases in Hyderabad.

