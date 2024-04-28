ADVERTISEMENT

ACB attaches properties worth ₹1.76 crore of TSSPDCL assistant engineer

April 28, 2024 08:41 pm | Updated 08:41 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

Sleuths of the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) attached properties worth ₹1.76 crore of an assistant engineer of Telangana State Southern Power Distribution Company Limited (TSSPDCL) in Keesara section of Medchal.

ADVERTISEMENT

The suspended official, Sanku Anil Kumar, was earlier arrested by the ACB for demanding and accepting a bribe of ₹12,000 from Sri Bala Narsimha, an electrical contractor, for a work completion report.

Following this, searches were conducted at his residence and two other places, belonging to him and his relatives. During the searches, property documents pertaining to six house plots, 4.5 acres of agricultural land, gold ornaments and ₹34.11 lakh in cash were found, the officials said.

In total, movable and immovable properties worth ₹1,76,06,770 were attached by the ACB, which estimated that the market value of the assets could be much higher.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US