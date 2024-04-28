GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ACB attaches properties worth ₹1.76 crore of TSSPDCL assistant engineer

April 28, 2024 08:41 pm | Updated 08:41 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

Sleuths of the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) attached properties worth ₹1.76 crore of an assistant engineer of Telangana State Southern Power Distribution Company Limited (TSSPDCL) in Keesara section of Medchal.

The suspended official, Sanku Anil Kumar, was earlier arrested by the ACB for demanding and accepting a bribe of ₹12,000 from Sri Bala Narsimha, an electrical contractor, for a work completion report.

Following this, searches were conducted at his residence and two other places, belonging to him and his relatives. During the searches, property documents pertaining to six house plots, 4.5 acres of agricultural land, gold ornaments and ₹34.11 lakh in cash were found, the officials said.

In total, movable and immovable properties worth ₹1,76,06,770 were attached by the ACB, which estimated that the market value of the assets could be much higher.

