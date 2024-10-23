ADVERTISEMENT

ACB attaches properties worth ₹10 crore of Rangareddy Additional Collector

Published - October 23, 2024 11:06 am IST - HYDERABAD

Wanaparthy Municipal Commissioner in ACB net

The Hindu Bureau

The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB), on Tuesday (October 22, 2024), attached movable and immovable assets worth about ₹10 crore of the additional collector (Land & Revenue), Rangareddy district. A case has been booked against the official, M. Venkata Bhoopal Reddy, on charges of possessing disproportionate assets, the ACB said.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to the ACB, searches were carried out at four other places other than the residence of the officer, and his close relatives following the case. Movable and immovable properties worth ₹5.05 crore and disproportionate assets worth ₹4.19 crore were found. Further investigation in the case is under way.

The ACB also arrested Kandikatla Adisheshu, municipal commissioner, Pebbair Municipality in Wanaparthy district for demanding and accepting a bribe of ₹20,000.

According to ACB, the bribe was demanded to sanction the amount for the contract work carried out by the complainant in 2023. The work included painting and construction of cement concrete roads in the area.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

The tainted amount was recovered from the accused officer who was then produced in the Nampally special court for SPE and ACB cases in Hyderabad. Further investigation is under way.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US