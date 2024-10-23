ACB attaches properties worth ₹10 crore of Rangareddy Additional Collector

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Published - October 23, 2024 11:06 am IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB), on Tuesday (October 22, 2024), attached movable and immovable assets worth about ₹10 crore of the additional collector (Land & Revenue), Rangareddy district. A case has been booked against the official, M. Venkata Bhoopal Reddy, on charges of possessing disproportionate assets, the ACB said.

According to the ACB, searches were carried out at four other places other than the residence of the officer, and his close relatives following the case. Movable and immovable properties worth ₹5.05 crore and disproportionate assets worth ₹4.19 crore were found. Further investigation in the case is under way.

The ACB also arrested Kandikatla Adisheshu, municipal commissioner, Pebbair Municipality in Wanaparthy district for demanding and accepting a bribe of ₹20,000.

According to ACB, the bribe was demanded to sanction the amount for the contract work carried out by the complainant in 2023. The work included painting and construction of cement concrete roads in the area.

The tainted amount was recovered from the accused officer who was then produced in the Nampally special court for SPE and ACB cases in Hyderabad. Further investigation is under way.

