ACB arrests two TSSPDCL employees

Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) officials on Tuesday arrested two employees of Telangana State Southern Power Distribution Company Limited (TSSPDCL) working in Hyderabad on charge of accepting ₹ 13,500 bribe from an electric contractor.

The arrested persons I. Avinash and C. Krupananda Reddy, working as Operations Assistant Engineer and Line Inspector respectively in Sanathnagar section of Greenlands division in Banjara Hills circle, would be presented before a special court at Nampally. Mr. Avinash was caught in the morning when he received ₹ 10,000 from the contractor G. Bhaskar Reddy.

He tested positive when subjected to a chemical test. Earlier, the Line Inspector was caught after allegedly receiving ₹ 3,500 from the contractor. ACB authorities appealed to people to inform them on 1064 in case of bribery demands from any State government employees.