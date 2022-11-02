ACB arrests two teachers for ‘accepting bribe from colleague’

ADVERTISEMENT

Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) officials on Wednesday arrested two teachers in Mahabubnagar district for allegedly accepting ₹ 35,000 bribe from another teacher to process the latter’s application to enter maturity benefits of her life insurance policies in her Service Book.

The arrested persons Vemula Chandrasekhar, teacher of Waridela Upper Primary School in Kollapur mandal, and Talakanti Chandra Shekhar Reddy, Gazetted Head Master who is working as in-charge Mandal Education Officer for Taduru, Kodair and Kollapur mandals, were brought to Hyderabad for producing before ACB Special Court. “The tainted sum of ₹ 35,000, which was received by Chandrasekhar inside a room of his school, was recovered from him,” ACB DSP Bandari Krishna Goud said.

The arrested duo demanded the bribe when the complainant (a teacher working as headmaster of an upper primary school) applied to process her TSGLI policies. Chandrasekhar, who was working as Mandal Resource Person, urged her to pay ₹ 5,000 to him and ₹ 30,000 to the MEO to process her application.

The ACB authorities appealed to people to approach them on toll free number 1064 to complain against State government employees indulging in corrupt practices.