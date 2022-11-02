ACB arrests two teachers for ‘accepting bribe from colleague’

The Hindu Bureau HYDERABAD
November 02, 2022 23:00 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) officials on Wednesday arrested two teachers in Mahabubnagar district for allegedly accepting ₹ 35,000 bribe from another teacher to process the latter’s application to enter maturity benefits of her life insurance policies in her Service Book.

The arrested persons Vemula Chandrasekhar, teacher of Waridela Upper Primary School in Kollapur mandal, and Talakanti Chandra Shekhar Reddy, Gazetted Head Master who is working as in-charge Mandal Education Officer for Taduru, Kodair and Kollapur mandals, were brought to Hyderabad for producing before ACB Special Court. “The tainted sum of ₹ 35,000, which was received by Chandrasekhar inside a room of his school, was recovered from him,” ACB DSP Bandari Krishna Goud said.

The arrested duo demanded the bribe when the complainant (a teacher working as headmaster of an upper primary school) applied to process her TSGLI policies. Chandrasekhar, who was working as Mandal Resource Person, urged her to pay ₹ 5,000 to him and ₹ 30,000 to the MEO to process her application.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW
Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The ACB authorities appealed to people to approach them on toll free number 1064 to complain against State government employees indulging in corrupt practices.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
corruption & bribery

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app