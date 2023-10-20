ACB arrests two GHMC staffers for demanding and accepting bribe

October 20, 2023 12:15 am | Updated 12:15 am IST - HYDERABAD

Officials of the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) caught two Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) officials working in LB Nagar zone while they demanded and accepted a bribe of ₹1.50 lakh to give permission for construction of a building.

Town Planning supervisor, GHMC Circle 3A, LB Nagar, Ch. Uma Devi, and section writer Laxman Yadav, from the Town Planning section, allegedly demanded the bribe from a resident of Gurramguda village, Balapur, for granting building permission.

The ACB registered a case after the victim approached them, and on Thursday, Laxman was caught accepting the bribe amount. “He confessed that he had taken the amount on the instructions of Uma Devi, following which they both were arrested and produced before the ACB court,” said the officials.