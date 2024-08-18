ACB arrests temple EO for taking ₹20,000 bribe in Mahabubabad 

The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) arrested the Executive Officer of Musalamma Jathara Temple in Gunjedu village, Kothaguda Mandal, Mahabubabad district, Bogoju Bikshama Chary, for allegedly accepting a bribe of ₹20,000 on Sunday.

The accused officer was caught red-handed by ACB officials while demanding a bribe from the complainant, Nallapu Sambaiah, a businessman, in exchange for not harassing him in the operation of his kirana and cool drink shop located within the temple premises. Bikshama Chary accepted the amount and was subsequently produced before the Special Court for SPE & ACB cases cum Third Additional District and Sessions Judge, Warangal.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.