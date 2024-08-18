GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

ACB arrests temple EO for taking ₹20,000 bribe in Mahabubabad 

Published - August 18, 2024 07:48 pm IST - MAHABUBABAD

The Hindu Bureau

 

The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) arrested the Executive Officer of Musalamma Jathara Temple in Gunjedu village, Kothaguda Mandal, Mahabubabad district, Bogoju Bikshama Chary, for allegedly accepting a bribe of ₹20,000 on Sunday.

The accused officer was caught red-handed by ACB officials while demanding a bribe from the complainant, Nallapu Sambaiah, a businessman, in exchange for not harassing him in the operation of his kirana and cool drink shop located within the temple premises. Bikshama Chary accepted the amount and was subsequently produced before the Special Court for SPE & ACB cases cum Third Additional District and Sessions Judge, Warangal.

Related Topics

Telangana / Hyderabad / corruption & bribery / fraud / arrest

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.