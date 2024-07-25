ADVERTISEMENT

ACB arrests sub-registrar for accepting ₹80,000 bribe 

Published - July 25, 2024 07:06 pm IST - WARANGAL 

The Hindu Bureau

Sub-registrar of Parkal Kandala Sunitha was arrested on Thursday for allegedly accepting a bribe of ₹80,000 through a private document writer, identified as Botla Naresh. The bribe was demanded from a person from Seetarampur in Parkal who is currently residing in Gopalpur, Hanamkonda district, to process the registration of gift and sale deeds for him and brother. The bribe was recovered from Botla Naresh, on whose fingers was found the chemical marker that had been applied on the currency notes. Both Kandala Sunitha and Botla Naresh were arrested and presented before the Third Additional Sessions Judge for SPE & ACB Cases in Warangal.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US