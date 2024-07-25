ACB arrests sub-registrar for accepting ₹80,000 bribe 

Sub-registrar of Parkal Kandala Sunitha was arrested on Thursday for allegedly accepting a bribe of ₹80,000 through a private document writer, identified as Botla Naresh. The bribe was demanded from a person from Seetarampur in Parkal who is currently residing in Gopalpur, Hanamkonda district, to process the registration of gift and sale deeds for him and brother. The bribe was recovered from Botla Naresh, on whose fingers was found the chemical marker that had been applied on the currency notes. Both Kandala Sunitha and Botla Naresh were arrested and presented before the Third Additional Sessions Judge for SPE & ACB Cases in Warangal.

