ACB arrests pharmacist in connection with IMS case

A pharmacist working in ESI Hospital, Nacharam, Kodali Nagalaxmi, was arrested on Sunday by the Anti Corruption Bureau (ACB) officials in connection with the alleged irregularities in supply of medicines and surgical kits to dispensaries and Employee’s State Insurance (ESI) Hospitals case.

Allegations of corruption, conspiracy and collusion with private persons for monetary advantage were levelled against her.

Baddam Sudhakar Reddy, managing director of M/S Life Care Drugs and Pharmaceuticals, Hyderabad, was arrested by the officials on Saturday.

Prior to it, seven people, including director of Insurance Medical Services (IMS) Dr CH Devika Rani, pharmacist Radhika, joint director K Padma, assistant director Vasantha Indira, senior assistant Harshvardhan, were arrested in connection with the case.

Regarding Nagalaxmi, the ACB officials said that she colluded with the director, assistant director (stores), Sudhakar Reddy, and others -- conspired with an ulterior motive to purchase medicines from local market rather than from Rate Contract Firms thereby causing a loss of ₹ 9,28,58,926 to the government exchequer.

“Further, she also fabricated the records at Cherlapally Dispensary and thereby caused loss to the tune of ₹ 17 lakhs to the government exchequer,” the ACB officials said.