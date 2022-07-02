ACB arrests Jalpally civic chief on disproportionate assets charge

The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) has arrested the municipal commissioner of Jalpally in Ranga Reddy district for allegedly possessing assets disproportionate to the known source of his income.

Gade Praveen Kumar was arrested late on Thursday, following raids and searches at various locations, including the houses of his relatives, and remanded in judicial custody till July 15.

According to a release issued by the ACB on Friday, the accused officer was found with properties worth over ₹3.30 crore. Most of the properties were registered as benami transactions. A total of 73 non-judicial stamp papers, a number of agreement and sale deed documents, reportedly benami in nature, were also recovered from his house at Venkatapur in Balapur mandal.