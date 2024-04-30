ACB arrests head constable for bribery in Jagtial

April 30, 2024 06:53 pm | Updated 06:53 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) on Monday arrested the head constable of the Beerpur police in Jagtial for demanding and accepting a bribe of ₹5,000. According to the ACB, the policeman, Samalla Manohar, was arrested based on a complaint from Katakam Gangadhar, a resident of Perkapalli of Jagtial. The bribe was demanded for not executing a non-bailable warrant against the complainant’s son-in-law, Bale Thirupathi. Mr. Manohar was produced before the special court for SPE and ACB cases in Karimnagar.

