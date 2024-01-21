ADVERTISEMENT

Academicians brainstorm ways to meet sustainable development goals 

January 21, 2024 06:45 am | Updated 06:45 am IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

A three-day international conference titled ‘Knowledge for sustainable development: dialogues across disciplines to implement sustainable development goals’ concluded here at the University of Hyderabad on Saturday.

Supported by the university’s internal quality assurance cell and funded by the Institution of Eminence, the conference also marks the beginning of the university’s golden jubilee Year.

According to the various deliberations at the event, the need to popularise sustainable development goals (SDGs) among students and encourage faculty members to engage and collaborate with one another was emphasised.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

A call was given for students to be ambassadors of change, both individually and in the community and create values that transcend individual goals and aspirations.

The event also witnessed deliberations on gradually increasing the content of SDG-related themes in coursework from 5 to 50%.

In short, there was a call for a shift in approach to research and teaching by engaging with societies to understand their issues and to make that as their fulcrum of research and teaching endeavours.

. The conference saw over 40 invited speakers, presentations of about a 100 researches and over 300 participants from across the country and abroad.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US