Academicians brainstorm ways to meet sustainable development goals 

January 21, 2024 06:45 am | Updated 06:45 am IST - HYDERABAD

A three-day international conference titled ‘Knowledge for sustainable development: dialogues across disciplines to implement sustainable development goals’ concluded here at the University of Hyderabad on Saturday.

Supported by the university’s internal quality assurance cell and funded by the Institution of Eminence, the conference also marks the beginning of the university’s golden jubilee Year.

According to the various deliberations at the event, the need to popularise sustainable development goals (SDGs) among students and encourage faculty members to engage and collaborate with one another was emphasised.

A call was given for students to be ambassadors of change, both individually and in the community and create values that transcend individual goals and aspirations.

The event also witnessed deliberations on gradually increasing the content of SDG-related themes in coursework from 5 to 50%.

In short, there was a call for a shift in approach to research and teaching by engaging with societies to understand their issues and to make that as their fulcrum of research and teaching endeavours.

. The conference saw over 40 invited speakers, presentations of about a 100 researches and over 300 participants from across the country and abroad.

