GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Academicians brainstorm ways to meet sustainable development goals 

January 21, 2024 06:45 am | Updated 06:45 am IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

A three-day international conference titled ‘Knowledge for sustainable development: dialogues across disciplines to implement sustainable development goals’ concluded here at the University of Hyderabad on Saturday.

Supported by the university’s internal quality assurance cell and funded by the Institution of Eminence, the conference also marks the beginning of the university’s golden jubilee Year.

According to the various deliberations at the event, the need to popularise sustainable development goals (SDGs) among students and encourage faculty members to engage and collaborate with one another was emphasised.

A call was given for students to be ambassadors of change, both individually and in the community and create values that transcend individual goals and aspirations.

The event also witnessed deliberations on gradually increasing the content of SDG-related themes in coursework from 5 to 50%.

In short, there was a call for a shift in approach to research and teaching by engaging with societies to understand their issues and to make that as their fulcrum of research and teaching endeavours.

. The conference saw over 40 invited speakers, presentations of about a 100 researches and over 300 participants from across the country and abroad.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.